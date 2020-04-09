Jalandhar reports first Covid-19 casualty with death of 59-year-old man; Punjab toll rises to 10

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 13:00 IST

JALANDHAR: Parveen Kumar, 59, a resident of the Mitha Bazaar locality of Jalandhar city who was found positive in a random test, died at the local civil hospital early on Thursday

District health authorities said Kumar did not have any travel history and had come to the hospital with acute respiratory distress on Tuesday night. He was in a critical condition and put on ventilator support.

The district administration sealed the Mitha Bazaar area on Wednesday evening. His family is already in quarantine.

Punjab special chief secretary Karanbir Singh Sidhu tweeted that the district administration was working out modalities for the cremation according to the protocol.

With this, a total of 10 people have died of Covid-19 in Punjab. These include three deaths in Doaba region with one each in Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Hoshiarpur districts.

In Jalandhar, eight cases of Covid-19 have so far been reported out of which three have recovered and one died.

Doaba has seen 34 Covid-19 cases so far. They comprise 19 cases in SBS Nagar, eight in Jalandhar, seven in Hoshiarpur and one each in Kapurthala. Of the 34, 12 people have recovered, including 11 contacts of Punjab’s first coronavirus casualty, Baldev Singh, 70.

On Wednesday evening, a 55-year-old resident of Chatamli village in Rupnagar district died of Covid-19.