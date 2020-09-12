e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Jalandhar’s Ujjwal and Avval shine bright as JEE Main top scorers in Punjab

Jalandhar’s Ujjwal and Avval shine bright as JEE Main top scorers in Punjab

Focus on JEE Advanced that National Testing Agency is holding on September 27 for admission to IITs

chandigarh Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:26 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Ujjwal Mehta of Jalandhar scored 99.99 percentile in both JEE Main conducted in January and September.
Ujjwal Mehta of Jalandhar scored 99.99 percentile in both JEE Main conducted in January and September.(HT Photo)
         

True to their names, Ujjwal Mehta and Avval Amil, both students from Jalandhar, have emerged as the top scorers in Punjab in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently.

Ujjwal scored 99.99 percentile in both exams conducted by the NTA in January and in September. Ujjwal’s father Naveen Kumar Mehta is a financial manager in a private company, while his mother, Seema, is a homemaker. He had been taking coaching from a private institute in Patiala since he was in Class 9.

“A total of 24 candidates scored 100 percentile in JEE Main so Ujjwal’s all India rank is 27. He is focused on clearing the JEE Advanced on September 27,” said Vipan Madaan, the student welfare head of his coaching institute.

“I want to study computer science at the IIT, Mumbai. I study eight hours a day though I like watching movies. I’m not internet-savvy and I stay away from social media,” Ujjwal had said in January.

Avval Amil, a student of Apeejay Mahavir Marg, Jalandhar, got the second position in the state with 99.998 percentile. He secured AIR 43.

“Amil is a bright student and aims to study in a top engineering college in the country,” said Pratik Singh, the general manager, public relations, Apeejay Education Society.

top news
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In