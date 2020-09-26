e-paper
JEE (Advanced) tomorrow: Students to be sent entry timings via SMS

Authorities will not be putting up the seating plan on the notice board. This information will be given to students when they get their admit cards scanned before entry.

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:06 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Students undergoing thermal scanning before appearing in the JEE Main exam in the first week of September. Students who clear the JEE Main, qualify to take the Advanced exam.
As many as 373 candidates will be appearing for the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) at the TCS ION digital zone, the only centre in Ludhiana, on Sunday. In Punjab, the other centers have been set up at Amritsar, Mohali, Patiala, Jalandhar and Bathinda.

Clearing this exam is a pre-requisite for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology across the country.

At the centre in Ludhiana, authorities have put in place several measures to ensure the safety of students amid the pandemic. For starters, the authorities will not be putting up the seating plan on the notice board. This information will be given to students when they get their admit cards scanned before entry. The move has been taken to avoid any sort of crowding.

Besides, authorities will also be sending details, such as the time when students are expected to reach the centre, through an SMS in advance.

In view of the pandemic, authorities have also done away with biometric verification of candidates. Students will undergo thermal scanning at the entrance. If the body temperature is above normal (37.5 °C/99.4 F) or if the candidate displays any Covid-19 symptom, he or she will be seated in an isolation room to take the paper.

The exam will be held in two slots—Paper 1 will be from 9am to 12noon while Paper 2 will be from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Before, the second shift begins, the computers, mouse, desk, chair, keyboard will be sanitised.

As per the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s instructions, a candidate will be allowed to carry a mask, gloves, transparent water bottle, a small hand sanitiser and exam-related documents (admit card/lD card).

Gurpreet Singh, owner of the TCS ION Digital zone, said, “We are fully prepared to conduct the exam and all arrangements have been made according to the standard operating procedure.”

