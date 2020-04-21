Jind admn ensures direct wheat procurement by agencies after arhtiyas go on strike

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:36 IST

Farmers in Jind heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday after the district administration ensured that the procurement agencies were purchasing wheat directly from them as commission agents continued to strike on the second day of procurement.

Jind deputy commissioner(DC) Aditya Dahiya said that the procurement agencies purchased wheat from farmers across 50 centres out of the 98 in the district.

“We are yet to analyse the figures of total procurement in the district for the second day. We have also been talking to village heads and procurement agencies to procure wheat, in case the strike continues. Our officials are in touch with commission agents and we are hopeful of a positive response”, the DC added.

However, wheat procurement in Rohtak and Bhiwani districts picked pace on the second day.

Balwan Singh, a farmer from Rohtak’s Sampla village, said that he had brought 35 quintals of wheat and sold the same to a commission agent.

“I brought less quantity of wheat because the remaining 50 quintals have some moisture. Today I will get a good night’s sleep”, he added.

In Dadri, as many as 44 farmers had visited six wheat procurement centres and sold 3,048 quintals of their produce.

Dadri DC Shyam Lal Punia said that the turnout of farmers to the mandis was less than expected.

“The farmers have been visiting all six wheat procurement centres in the district”, he added.

Ram Kumar Ritolia, a commission agent, said that they will continue their strike until the government withdraws the e-procurement system and makes payments to farmers through commission agents.

Sonepat deputy commissioner Ansaj Singh held a meeting with district officials and asked them to roll out a plan to procure wheat through agencies at Gohana and other centres, where arhtiyas are not participating in the procurement process.