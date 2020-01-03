JNU says students disrupted registration process

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:09 IST

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday said a section of students on Friday disrupted the registration process for the winter semester by barging into the Centre for Information System office and switching off power.

The administration said it would take disciplinary action against all students involved in the incident.

JNU registrar Pramod Kumar on Friday issued a statement saying, “The student agitators in JNU crossed all boundaries of decency and discipline and appear determined to cause as much damage to the academic interest of their fellow students as possible. At around 1 pm on January 3, a group of students using masks on their faces forcibly entered the office of the Centre for Information System, switched off the power supply, forcibly evicted all the technical staff, and made the servers dysfunctional.”

The registrar said the registration process was disrupted for the whole day. “The university will take strict disciplinary action against the agitators who caused enormous hardship to thousands of students,” Kumar said.

Aishe Ghosh, president of JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), said the union was not aware of any such incident. “We did not give any such call to gherao the Centre for Information System. We are not aware of any student getting involved in the incident mentioned by the administration,” she said.

Since October 28, the university has been reeling under a students’ strike against a hike in the hostel fees. As a part of the protest, the students boycotted the semester exams and blocked the gates of schools and centres.

The university had on December 3, 2019 announced registrations for the winter semester from January 1 with the hiked fee and asked students to complete their academic requirements for the last semester by January 20.

However, JNUSU had announced a boycott the registration process till the administration rolled back the fee.