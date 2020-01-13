e-paper
Job 'promise': KGMU doc booked for taking money from contractual staff

Job ‘promise’: KGMU doc booked for taking money from contractual staff

Jan 13, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: An FIR was lodged against a senior faculty at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for allegedly taking money from contractual staff, promising them permanent jobs.

In the FIR lodged late on Monday evening, the complainants stated that Rs 2.5 million was taken in 2016 on the pretext of providing jobs.

Though names of eight of them were forwarded for permanent postings, but none got the job, alleged the complainants. “When we asked for our money, the doctor returned only Rs five lakh,” stated the complaint.

SP (west) VC Tripathi said an FIR had been lodged against the doctor under Sections 406 and 420 and the matter would be investigated.

