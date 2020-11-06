e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Journalists urge Jai Ram to withdraw cases against them

Journalists urge Jai Ram to withdraw cases against them

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

A delegation of journalists on Friday led by Press Club, Shimla met chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at a hotel here urging him to withdraw cases being registered against them in the state.

In the memorandum, the journalists alleged that criminal cases were being registered against them in various districts of the state resulting in their mental harassment.

A similar case was recently registered by Vigilance Bureau against a senior journalist of Shimla. Such action is a blow to the freedom of the press, said the representatives of Press Club.

During the ongoing pandemic, they said, journalists, despite a threat of infection, have acted as a bridge between the public and the government by reporting impartially. In such a situation, the government should immediately take back the cases being registered against the journalists.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government respects the fourth pillar of democracy and no vendetta action was being taken against anyone.

He said that instructions have been given to withdraw cases against journalists registered during the Covid-19 pandemic. He assured that cases filed against journalists would be withdrawn in a phased manner.

Earlier, the Press Club Shimla called an emergency meeting and expressed concern over the FIR lodged by the police on senior journalists throughout the state.

top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
SRH vs RCB Live: Yuzvendra Chahal strikes to get rid of Priyam Garg
SRH vs RCB Live: Yuzvendra Chahal strikes to get rid of Priyam Garg
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In