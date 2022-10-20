JP Nadda 'buried' ahead of key Telangana bypoll, BJP reacts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda was 'buried' Thursday after unidentified persons dug him a roadside grave to protest the delay in setting up a fluoride mitigation and research institute in Munugode in Telangana's Nalgonda district. Photos shared by news agency ANI show a hurriedly dug grave in the middle of a mud path with a photo of Nadda, flowers and a banner that reads 'regional fluoride mitigation and research center...'

The morbid protest comes before the November 3 by-poll to the Munugode Assembly seat - seen by many as a key battle given state polls are due next year.

The BJP is not amused and state leader NV Subhash - ex prime minister Narasimha Rao's grandson - dismissed it as a 'stupid' act. "We condemn it and will file a police complaint."

"BJP requested TRS (the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti, which changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao eyes a national role) government about Nadda accepting there will be fluoride institute... even after repeated requests TRS government has gone blind and deaf. As they failed... they raked up this issue before bypoll."

The battle for Munugode will likely come down to a fight between the BJP and the TRS, although the Congress too is in the fray. The BJP has fielded MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who quit the Congress in August (and triggered the by-poll) to join the saffron party.

The Congress has announced Palvai Sravanthi as its candidate.

