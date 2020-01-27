e-paper
Junior interschool football league: Nightmare start for Vincent’s ‘A’

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 19:25 IST
PUNE After ending Vincent’s winning streak in the Loyola Cup earlier this month, Loyola High School defeated St. Vincent’s ‘A’ in their own backyard at the inaugural St Vincent’s Junior (U-12) League Inter-School Football Tournament on Saturday.

The tournament is currently in the group-stage phase, with matches scheduled on Saturdays. After the completion of the group stage, the knock-out phase will confirm the two finalists.

The hosts, with a primary aim to promote football at the grassroots level, have fielded two teams in this tournament, while the other teams include Loyola High School, Vidya Bhavan High School, Vidya Valley, Kalyani School, Hutchings High School, Orbis School, St Arnold’s School, and Vidyankur School.

Matchday one was bittersweet for Loyola and Vidyankur School, after both registered a win and a loss on the same day.

Loyola shocked St Vincent’s ‘A’ as Kabir Kadam and Arhan Shaikh were on target for the visitors. However, in the next game, against St. Vincent’s ‘B’, Shushrut Shukla scored the only goal of the game to beat Loyola.

Vidyankur School lost their opening game against Kalyani School.

Tanmay Kumar and Arnav Meshram were on target for Kalyani, while Saksham Bitke could only nab a consolation goal for his side. Later on in the day, Vidyankur finally got off the mark as they defeated the hosts’ ‘A’ team 2-1, handing St. Vincent’s ‘A’ two defeats in two games on the opening day.

Bitke was on target again for the visitors and a Vincent’s own goal handed Vidyankur their first victory.

Vidya Valley drew both their opening games of the day. A scoreless draw against Hutchings and a 2-2 draw against Orbis School added just twwo points to their kitty.

St Arnold’s School also jumped on the bandwagon with 1-1 draw against Kalyani School. Earlier St Arnold’s thrashed Orbis 4-0, as Jonathan Jaji netted a brace.

Results (league stage)

Loyala School 2 (Kabir Kadam, Arhan Shaikh) bt St. Vincent’s ‘A’ 0

Vidya Valley School 0 draw Hutchings High School 0

St Arnold’s School 4 (Ashmit Kunnath, Sanjit Dias, Jonathan Jaji x2) bt Orbis School 0

Kalyani School 2 (Tanmay Kumar, Arnav Meshram) bt Vidyankur School 1 (Saksham Bitke)

St Vincent’s ‘B’ 1 (Shushrut Shukla) bt Loyala School 0

Vidya Valley School 2 (Arsh Shelke, Riyan Rogekar) tie Orbis School 2 (Ishan Tirpuri x2)

St Arnold’s School 1 (Johan Vinod) tie Kalyani School 1 (Arav Meshram)

Vidyankur School 2 (Saksham Bitke, Own goal) bt St Vincent’s ‘A’ 1 (Shawn Mendis)

cities