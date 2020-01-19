Kalyan traffic cops use bamboos, barricades as dividers

cities

The portions of the dividers on Agra road in Kalyan (West) which were missing for over six months are finally fixed. The Kalyan traffic police has recently put up barricades and bamboos to avert any mishap on the road.

The Agra road falls on the Kalyan- Shilphata stretch which is a vital link that helps one connect between Kalyan- Dombivli- Bhiwandi – Thane and Navi Mumbai cities. Lakhs of commuters take this road daily. The road has dividers, but some of its portions were left unrepaired and were damaged for months.

The traffic police blamed the civic body for not maintaining dividers on several roads across Kalyan and Dombivli.

“Due to missing dividers, vehicles turn from the wrong side. There is a school on one side and a shopping mart on another side of this stretch. To avoid any mishap, we had to take this measure,” said Sukhdev Patil, senior police inspector of Kalyan traffic police.

A few days ago a team of traffic cops from Kalyan got the barricades and placed it on the portion where the dividers were missing; they used bamboo to tie the barricades with ropes. “After we have put up barricades, motorists have stopped crossing the road and turning from the wrong side. We are going to approach the civic body and discuss the maintenance of dividers,” said Patil.

During rush hour, the schoolchildren found it difficult to walk on the road.

“The bikers suddenly crossed the road, as the dividers were missing. But now the situation is under control,” said Shabana Khan, 38, a parent.

An officer from KDMC, said, “Miscreants usually damage the dividers during late-night hours. We try and replace it without the delay. The dividers on the Agra road will also be repaired at the earliest.”