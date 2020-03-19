Kalyan villages to approach CM over civic body inclusion

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:31 IST

After the announcement of a separate municipal council for 18 villages, residents have decided to meet the chief minister and demand that all 27 villages should be included in the civic body.

The all-party union of the villages, Sarvapakshiya Hakka Saurakshan Sangharsh Samiti, met on Sunday and decided to not accept the formation of a municipal council for 18 villages only. The residents have decided to meet the CM soon with their demand.

On Saturday, after almost a wait of five years since the 27 villages were included in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Uddhav Thackeray announced that a separate municipal council for 18 villages will be formed. The nine villages will continue to be part of KDMC.

“Our demand was to have a municipal corporation for all the 27 villages. What is the point in have a new municipal council for only 18 villages? The state’s decision is taking into account the upcoming civic elections. The 18 villages have Bharatiya Janata Party corporators while the 9 villages have Shiv Sena corporators,”said Chandrakant Patil, president of all-party union of 27 villages.

The 27 villages, which were under gram panchayat rule, were included in the KDMC in June 2015. Followed by this, the civic body conducted the civic elections in its 122 wards including the 27 villages.

The KDMC elections will be held this year.

“The nine villages are income generating for the civic body because of the booming real estate. We will not tolerate this biased decision. We want a separate civic body for all the 27 villages together,” said Patil.

Sunday’s meeting was attended by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA Raju Patil and hundreds of villagers.

The villagers said they are not happy with KDMC as they face water scarcity regularly, the roads are bad and also there is no proper development in the villages.

“In the past five years, we expected the civic body to solve our water woes. The civic body has not even set up water supply network in the villages,” said Vilas Shirke, 39, a resident of Sandap village.

At present, there are 122 wards in KDMC, and as per sources, the civic body would have 116 wards before the next civic elections.

“Once the government passes the resolution, the work of revising the wards will be undertaken. This state’s decision is yet to be finalised,”said an officer of KDMC, who did not wish to be named.