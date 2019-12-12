Kalyan woman’s murder: Another bag with body parts found

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:35 IST

Mahatma Phule police on Wednesday found the remaining parts of the upper body of 22-year-old Princy Tiwari, whose father Arvind Tiwari, 47, killed her on Friday, cut her body in three pieces, stuffed them in bags and disposed them in a creek and a station. Police found parts of the woman’s body in a suitcase outside Kalyan railway station on Sunday.

The bag was found about 8 km inside Ulhas creek, Kalyan, by Kalyan fire brigade officials, disaster management team, local fishermen, the Kalyan unit of crime branch and Mahatma Phule police, who were searching for the body since Tuesday.

V Pansare, deputy commissioner of police, confirmed that half the body parts have been found, and added that they are searching for the head.

An officer, part of the investigation, said, “We have recovered the weapon he had thrown at a garbage dumping area in Titwala. We are currently checking his call records and are questioning the people who were in regular contact with Tiwari.”

A police officer said the accused was in touch with his family and friends from his village, but had not shared any intention about murdering the girl. Tiwari’s family members are expected to arrive in Kalyan soon, he added.

“Tiwari wanted to educate his daughters and hence brought three of them to Mumbai. But later he sent two daughters back as he couldn’t afford to take care of them,” the officer added.

According to police, Tiwari murdered his daughter because she was having an affair

with a man from another community. He disapproved of the relationship and had asked his daughter to call it off, but when she refused to listen to him, he could not control his anger and killed her, the police said.

“At first, the accused told us there were two body parts. Then, he said he had chopped the body in three parts; head, torso and lower body. He had also told us that he threw the upper body in garbage, but he later changed his version again,” a police officer said, claiming inconsistency in the victim’s statements.