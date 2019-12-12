e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Cities

Kalyan woman’s murder: Another bag with body parts found

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:35 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Mahatma Phule police on Wednesday found the remaining parts of the upper body of 22-year-old Princy Tiwari, whose father Arvind Tiwari, 47, killed her on Friday, cut her body in three pieces, stuffed them in bags and disposed them in a creek and a station. Police found parts of the woman’s body in a suitcase outside Kalyan railway station on Sunday.

The bag was found about 8 km inside Ulhas creek, Kalyan, by Kalyan fire brigade officials, disaster management team, local fishermen, the Kalyan unit of crime branch and Mahatma Phule police, who were searching for the body since Tuesday.

V Pansare, deputy commissioner of police, confirmed that half the body parts have been found, and added that they are searching for the head.

An officer, part of the investigation, said, “We have recovered the weapon he had thrown at a garbage dumping area in Titwala. We are currently checking his call records and are questioning the people who were in regular contact with Tiwari.”

A police officer said the accused was in touch with his family and friends from his village, but had not shared any intention about murdering the girl. Tiwari’s family members are expected to arrive in Kalyan soon, he added.

“Tiwari wanted to educate his daughters and hence brought three of them to Mumbai. But later he sent two daughters back as he couldn’t afford to take care of them,” the officer added.

According to police, Tiwari murdered his daughter because she was having an affair
with a man from another community. He disapproved of the relationship and had asked his daughter to call it off, but when she refused to listen to him, he could not control his anger and killed her, the police said.

“At first, the accused told us there were two body parts. Then, he said he had chopped the body in three parts; head, torso and lower body. He had also told us that he threw the upper body in garbage, but he later changed his version again,” a police officer said, claiming inconsistency in the victim’s statements.

top news
Citizenship amended
Citizenship amended
Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede
Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities