Kamal Haasan's party's website hacked, news of merger with Congress appears

Published on Jan 28, 2023 04:51 PM IST

The party workers were surprised over a statement posted on the website proclaiming to merge MNM with the Congress on January 30.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, near Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday, December 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
The website of Makkal Needhi Maiam, a party floated by actor-politician Kamal Haasan has been hacked, the party said on Friday. Hours after the website was hacked, MNM's twitter handle announced that the official website of the party has been hacked by some miscreants and that the party would not be cowed down by such threat and would give a befitting reply.

Many eyebrows were raised and the party workers were surprised over a statement posted on the website proclaiming to merge MNM with the Congress on January 30.

The statement has since been withdrawn and a party spokesperson said, "no such decision was made (on the merger) and that it was the handiwork of the hackers."

MNM had announced to support the Congress candidate in the Erode East by-election scheduled for February 27. It may be recalled that Haasan had joined the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo yatra last month.

