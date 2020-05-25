e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kanpur woman shot at in Ambala over property dispute

Kanpur woman shot at in Ambala over property dispute

The victim, Priti Pandey, had taken the dispute to court in 2014

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

A 37-year-old woman from Kanpur visiting her parents in Ambala cantonment was shot at and injured by a man on Sunday evening.

Police, who have linked the incident to property dispute, said the accused, 36-year-old Abhishek Katihar, allegedly wanted to illegally occupy an apartment he had rented from the woman in Kanpur.

The victim, Priti Pandey, had taken the dispute to court in 2014.

Pandey had said in her FIR at the Ambala Cantonment police station that a man wearing a helmet had entered her room at 6.15pm. She identified him as Katihar after he took off his helmet and fired twice, hitting her on the chest and leg before fleeing. Her brother had taken her to the Civil Hospital from where she was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh.

“We are looking for the suspect, who is still at large. We are also checking the phone recordings to verify Pandey’s claims. Katihar’s motive will be clear after his arrest,”said Ram Kumar, Ambala cantonment deputy superintendent of police.

The FIR was lodged under section 307 of the IPC and Arms Act at the Ambala Cantonment police station on Monday.

top news
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In