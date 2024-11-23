Karnataka Bypolls Live Updates: Counting begins at Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur

Summary

The polling took place at three Karnataka assembly constituencies - Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur - on November 13. The candidates that won from these seats in 2023 assembly elections vacated to contest in Lok Sabha polls and they fell vacant. The ruling Congress party and the BJP-JDS hope to secure the seats and prove their mettle in the southern state.

In Channapatna, The JDS roped in third-generation leader and son of Kumaraswamy, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, on an NDA ticket, and five-time MLA CP Yogeshwar is contesting against him on a Congress ticket

In Shiggaon, former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharat Bommai secured a ticket from the BJP and he is facing Congress party’s Yasir Ahmed Khan.

In Sandur, E Annapurna the wife of Congress' E Tukaram is facing BJP’s Bangaru Hanumanthu.