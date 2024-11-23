Karnataka Bypolls Live Updates: Counting begins at Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur
The polling took place at three Karnataka assembly constituencies - Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur - on November 13. The candidates that won from these seats in 2023 assembly elections vacated to contest in Lok Sabha polls and they fell vacant. The ruling Congress party and the BJP-JDS hope to secure the seats and prove their mettle in the southern state.
In Channapatna, The JDS roped in third-generation leader and son of Kumaraswamy, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, on an NDA ticket, and five-time MLA CP Yogeshwar is contesting against him on a Congress ticket
In Shiggaon, former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharat Bommai secured a ticket from the BJP and he is facing Congress party’s Yasir Ahmed Khan.
In Sandur, E Annapurna the wife of Congress' E Tukaram is facing BJP’s Bangaru Hanumanthu.
The counting for bypolls in Karnataka is underway as all the candidates are eagerly waiting for the initial trends. All eyes are on Channapatna as some of the big wigs like Nikhil Kumaraswamy are on the fray from this seat. ...Read More
All eyes on Nikhil Kumaraswamy vs CP Yogeshwara
The poll battle at Channapatna is turning heads as it is going to see a tough fight between JDS' Nikhil Kumaraswamy and five-time MLA CP Yogeshwara. Nikhil is keen on making in debut electoral victory and CP Yogeshwara wants to bring back the glory of Congress in Vokkaliga heartland. Both Congress and BJP-JDS took this seat prestigiously.
Counting begins at Karnataka's Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur
The Election Commission has begun the counting of votes at 8 am in all three seats of Karnataka that went for the by-poll. By afternoon, a trend is likely to expected on who is likely to win the prestigious by-election in Karnataka.