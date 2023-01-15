Kashmir: Indian Army airlifts pregnant woman in critical condition. Watch

Indian Army on Sunday airlifted a pregnant woman in critical condition and a 10-month-old child from Jammu and Kashmir's Karnah to Srinagar for better treatment as the National Highway 701 was cut off due to incessant snowfall for the last seven days.

#WATCH | J&K: Indian Army assists in air evacuation of a pregnant woman in critical condition in Srinagar. This was done as the only axis leading to better medical facilities at Srinagar via NH 701 was cut off due to incessant snowfall since the last 7 days: PRO Defence, Srinagar pic.twitter.com/nwuhIcKjzv — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

Nusrat Begum, a resident of Chitrakoot was admitted at SDH Karnah as she developed labour pain with placenta previa on Saturday evening at 10 pm. "Despite the efforts of specialists at SDH, Karnah, the threat to the life of the mother and unborn child could not be mitigated due to limited medical facilities available. As soon as the civil administration requested for assistance, the Indian Army promptly responded to the call and a number of jawans willingly came forward to donate blood to save the patient's life," the PRO Defence, Srinagar, said in a statement.

"Two units of blood were donated immediately to the ailing patient. Simultaneously, an immediate requisition for evacuation by helicopter was raised to the higher headquarters. Army doctor from Tangdhar was immediately mobilised to assist the medical specialists at SDH Karnah," the statement added.

The helipad was cleared of snow in a short period of time using JCBs so as to ensure early air evacuation. All efforts were made to evacuate the patient immediately but due to weather restrictions, the rescue operation could not be undertaken till Sunday morning.

"As a result of joint efforts of Indian Army and Indian Air force, Nusrat Begum and another 10-month-old infant were successfully air evacuated on Sunday," the PRO said.