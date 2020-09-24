e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kashmiri lawyer shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen

Kashmiri lawyer shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:09 IST
Ashiq Hussain
Ashiq Hussain
         

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri in Hawal area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Qadri was rushed to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital where doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’.

“There were bullet wounds on his neck, near the eye, under the arm and on the arm,” said SKIMS medical superintendent Dr Farooq Jan.

Hours before his death, Qadri had done a Facebook live, where he had said that he was receiving intimidating messages after he wrote against High Court Bar Association president Mian Qayoom.

On Twitter, he had urged police to register an FIR against a social media user after the user accused Qadri of being “projected by agencies” for “maligning Qayoom”.

Qadri had accused Qayoom of trying to manipulate the election process at the Bar. Qadri had been suspended from the HC Bar Association two years back owing to his public utterances against the Bar. He had also started a separate lawyers’ group. He had sought for his suspension to be revoked in September this year after Bar Association president Mian Qayoom was released from detention. However, his application was turned down by the Bar.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah condemned Qadri’s murder. “The assassination of Babar Qadri is tragic and I unequivocally condemn it. The sense of tragedy is all the more because he warned of the threat,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

“Mournings are a constant feature in every Kashmiri’s life. Vehemently condemn the assassination of Babar Qadri,” wrote PDP on Twitter.

top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In