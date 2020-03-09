e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Kejriwal: Will step up awareness on coronavirus, cooperate with Centre

Kejriwal: Will step up awareness on coronavirus, cooperate with Centre

cities Updated: Mar 09, 2020 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Hours after the fourth novel coronavirus case was confirmed in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and said his government would cooperate with the Centre in finding ways to fight the spread of the virus.

The CM said his government had decided to step up its ongoing awareness drive to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“All individuals who came in contact with the infected people have been identified and quarantined. They will be monitored for at least 14 days for symptoms. Such measures have helped to contain the outbreak of the virus. We will step up the ongoing awareness drives and distribute pamphlets regarding coronavirus. Both the city and Union governments will cooperate on the matter,” Kejriwal said after the joint meeting, also attended by lieutenant-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal and Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain

Officials in Delhi government’s health department said they had so far identified and quarantined more than 450 individuals who were in close contact with the four people diagnosed positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Delhi. All of them recently travelled to affected countries, including Italy, Iran and Thailand.

After the meeting, Vardhan said: “The agenda of the meeting, which I chaired today was to discuss ways to fight against the spread of Covid-19.”

Kejriwal urged people to avoid mass gatherings in the wake of the virus. “I will not celebrate Holi this year due to the coronavirus and the riots that happened in Delhi recently. I want to wish everyone Happy Holi. I would like to appeal to all the people to stay away from crowded places. It is advisable to avoid any personal touch. Metro, buses, and hospitals will be disinfected daily,” he said.

In a statement issued later by his office, the chief minister “warned” people against hoarding masks and hand sanitisers amid rising demand due to the outbreak. He reiterated that people who were not suffering from any respiratory issues were not required to wear masks.

The statement quoted him saying: “Only those with respiratory diseases, infected patients, or those who came in contact with infected people are required to wear masks. Hand sanitisers are also not needed. Washing hands with regular soap and water for 20 seconds is enough.”

top news
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
Yes Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar
Yes Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar
India was the 2nd largest arms importer till 2019, Russia leads the race
India was the 2nd largest arms importer till 2019, Russia leads the race
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
Rolls-Royce to collaborate with IIT Madras for future technological research
Rolls-Royce to collaborate with IIT Madras for future technological research
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities