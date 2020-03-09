Kejriwal: Will step up awareness on coronavirus, cooperate with Centre

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 19:55 IST

New Delhi:

Hours after the fourth novel coronavirus case was confirmed in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and said his government would cooperate with the Centre in finding ways to fight the spread of the virus.

The CM said his government had decided to step up its ongoing awareness drive to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“All individuals who came in contact with the infected people have been identified and quarantined. They will be monitored for at least 14 days for symptoms. Such measures have helped to contain the outbreak of the virus. We will step up the ongoing awareness drives and distribute pamphlets regarding coronavirus. Both the city and Union governments will cooperate on the matter,” Kejriwal said after the joint meeting, also attended by lieutenant-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal and Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain

Officials in Delhi government’s health department said they had so far identified and quarantined more than 450 individuals who were in close contact with the four people diagnosed positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Delhi. All of them recently travelled to affected countries, including Italy, Iran and Thailand.

After the meeting, Vardhan said: “The agenda of the meeting, which I chaired today was to discuss ways to fight against the spread of Covid-19.”

Kejriwal urged people to avoid mass gatherings in the wake of the virus. “I will not celebrate Holi this year due to the coronavirus and the riots that happened in Delhi recently. I want to wish everyone Happy Holi. I would like to appeal to all the people to stay away from crowded places. It is advisable to avoid any personal touch. Metro, buses, and hospitals will be disinfected daily,” he said.

In a statement issued later by his office, the chief minister “warned” people against hoarding masks and hand sanitisers amid rising demand due to the outbreak. He reiterated that people who were not suffering from any respiratory issues were not required to wear masks.

The statement quoted him saying: “Only those with respiratory diseases, infected patients, or those who came in contact with infected people are required to wear masks. Hand sanitisers are also not needed. Washing hands with regular soap and water for 20 seconds is enough.”