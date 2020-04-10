Kharghar auto driver dies of Covid-19; Five new cases in Thane

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:23 IST

Panvel/Thane/ Kalyan

A 33-year-old autorickshaw driver, who had tested Covid-19 positive, died on Friday.

A resident of Kharghar’s Gharkul housing society, he was also suffering from dengue.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation chief Ganesh Deshmukh said, “He was unwell for the past 15 days and was admitted to NMMC hospital at Vashi two days ago.”

“It was a complicated case as he was suffered from multiple ailments, resulting in a weak immunity,” said Deshmukh.

The civic body has sealed the housing society which has seen three positive Covid cases till now.

Five people tested positive for Covid-19 in Thane on Friday, taking the city’s tally to 38.

Four are from Amrut Nagar area in Mumbra while the fifth is a woman pathologist, who lives near Thane Mental Hospital. Mumbra’s Amrut Nagar now has a total of 13 positive cases.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The four people, all close contacts of one of the positive cases from Amrut Nagar, were tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

A five-year-old boy is among the six new cases of Covid-19 reported from Kalyan-Dombivli. Five cases are from Dombivli and one case from Kalyan (East), taking the toll to 49 in Kalyan-Dombivli.

Nine of them have been discharged after treatment.

“All the Covid-19 positive cases from Dombivli are linked to the wedding in March,” said Milind Dhat, deputy commissioner, KDMC.

KDMC has started swab collection and sending samples to JJ hospital for testing. It has set up a Covid ward in the civic-run Shastri Nagar hospital and tied up with Neon, a private hospital, for treatment of patients.