Kharghar woman booked for communal post over Palghar lynching

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:48 IST

The Kharghar police have booked an insurance agent after she posted a communal message on social media over Palghar lynching of sadhus. Police are yet to trace the woman.

The Kharghar police filed a suo motu case against Trupti Vaidya for allegedly posted the video of the lynching on her Facebook page with a commentary against the state government and casting abusive rant against the Muslim community.

“We have registered the case of public mischief and defamation against the woman but we are in the process of tracing her. We are also checking if it is her actual profile,” said Ashok Medhe, sub-inspector at Kharghar police station. Officer said they have established that she is an insurance agent based on her profile.