Kirari had not developed in the last 70 years: Kejriwal

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:49 IST

New Delhi: Chief minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday highlighted his government’s development work in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies, as he led road shows in Kirari, Mundka and Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituencies.

“No development had been made in Kirari Vidhan Sabha in the last 70 years. The roads and lanes were broken. All the unauthorised colonies in Delhi had the same fate as Kirari,” he said, addressing the people gathered.

“In the last five years, we have built roads and drains, installed water and sewer pipelines, installed CCTV cameras, but some colonies are still left because the work that has been pending for 70 years cannot be completed in just 5 years,” he added.

The Delhi legislative assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 8, and results for the same are due to be out on February 11.

Ahead of the polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government decided to pave the way for conferring ownership rights over properties to over four million residents in Delhi’s 1,731 unauthorised colonies, considered a major step toward their regularisation.

The legalisation and development of unauthorised colonies is one of the key issues driving the electoral season.

At the road show in Kirari, Kejriwal emphasised on the fact that the installation of sewer pipelines in the lanes of Kirari constituency is in progress. He said, “We have also constructed Mubarakpur Road. I promise you that all the lanes of Kirari will be revamped before the monsoon season this year.

He also warned the crowd that they stand to lose out on freebies made available by his government if the BJP came to power.

“BJP has already said in its manifesto, that they will neither provide free electricity, nor free bus rides for women. Opposition leaders have time and again maligned my image for providing free electricity and water to the people. They have a problem with me since they do not want to provide free amenities to the people. So, I would want to appeal to the people to think and vote,” he said.

Hundreds of AAP supporters participated in the road shows and programmes on Sunday in which Kejriwal waved at people and occasionally addressed gatherings from an open-roof vehicle.