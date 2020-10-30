e-paper
Knife-wielding robbers target truck driver in Zirakpur, take away cash, documents

cities Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three miscreants attacked a truck driver and robbed him of cash, jewellery and important documents in Zirakpur, where he had come to drop rice bags at a godown on Thursday.

The victim is Rajesh Kumar, a native of Haryana’s Kaithal district. He was rushed to a private hospital by a security guard of a nearby hotel from where, he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital at Chandigarh’s Sector 32.

Police said Rajesh was attacked by three unidentified persons with knives. The accused also stole ₹6,000, a silver chain and some of his important documents including his driving licence, Aadhaar card, PAN card and truck’s registration certificate.

Rajesh in his statement given to the police mentioned that he had brought bags filled with rice meant to be delivered at a godown in Zirakpur. He said around 3pm, he stopped his vehicle on a lane outside a hotel to ask the address of the godown.

He said he saw three youths standing on the other side of the road, so he went up to them. “However, two of them were carrying knives and knocked me down before attacking my back, shoulder and stomach,” the victim said.

He told the police as the trio started mulling slitting his throat, he raised alarm, to which a security guard responded and came to his rescue. He said the accused then fled towards the Baltana area.

The Zirakpur police have registered an FIR under sections 392, 324, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the three unidentified accused.

