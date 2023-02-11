'Kolkata was one of dirtiest cities, but now…': Ghulam Nabi Azad lauds Mamata Banerjee

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday heaped praises on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for providing good healthcare infrastructure and claimed that Kolkata is one of the country's cleanest cities.

Azad was in Kolkata to participate in a programme on World Unani Day. "I would like to congratulate Mamata Banerjee for making Kolkata one of the cleanest cities of the country," he told reporters.

"I have been coming to Kolkata for the last 45 years when I was with the Congress Youth. At that time Calcutta was one of the dirtiest cities. Today, that has changed and the credit goes to Mamata Banerjee, the municipal corporation and the corporators," he added.

He said that at present, Kolkata has the best health infrastructure in the country.

"I think Kolkata has one of the most disciplined traffic systems in India. And for that also the credit should go to the chief minister, and the traffic police. I have spoken to the doctors and realised that the city's health infrastructure is also the best in India," Azad said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was attending the 155th birth anniversary of Professor Hakim Ajmal Khan and the celebration of World Unani Day organised by KF Memorial Trust. He highlighted the importance and success of Unani and Ayurvedic medicine systems.

"Unani medicines do not cause harm while allopathy medicines act immediately but have side effects. Hakim Ajmal Khan was the biggest doctor of Unani medicine, he did a lot to take it forward," Azad said.

The event was also attended by Bollywood actor Raza Murad.Azad shared his experience and some memories of his last Kolkata visit. He said that Kolkata has always been the city of joy.

"Kolkata is a city of rich people as well as poor and underprivileged people. This is the only city where people can eat full meals for 10 rupees," said Azad. (ANI)

