Want assurance poor won’t be touched: Ghulam Nabi Azad

As dozens of illegal encroachments were removed across the UT on Saturday, former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad sought written assurance from the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that the poor wont be touched.

In Jammu and Srinagar, the drive against encroachments continued as the officials demolished the boundary wall of a former deputy commissioner’s house in Budgam, at Nishat in Srinagar, the demolition was carried out in the house of prominent advocate Shabnum Lone, the daughter of former minister and founder of Peoples Conference Abdul Gani Lone.

Meanwhile, some shopping malls and hotels, which government alleges, have been constructed on the state land have also been sealed.

Meanwhile, Democratic Azad Party chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said the ongoing anti-encroachment drive by the government is triggering chaos and anxiety among the common people and urged L-G Sinha to issue a written order to direct authorities not to trouble poor and needy people who have small land holdings.

Azad said there is a complete chaos on ground since the authorities are not abiding by the directions of LG Manoj Sinha and are mostly troubling the poor. “Who shall we believe, the Raj Bhawan says Poor will be spared, the divisional commissioner office issues different directions while on the ground district authorities have different yardsticks to remove encroachments,” he said while addressing a huge gathering of party workers in Srinagar.

Azad said they want a written assurance from L-G Manoj Sinha that clearly mentions the parameters for the anti-encroachment drive.

He said after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi and later L-G J&K assuring that only land will be retrieved from mafias, the DAP will call off the protests.

“We have decided to call off the protests for now since we received assurance from the highest authorities. Let’s watch and see how things are unfolding on the ground,” he said.

DAP was holding protests across the Union Territory ever since the order of land eviction was issued. Azad, however, said that his party will not stand by the rich people who have encroached huge swaths of land and built mansions over it.

Azad said that the tribal communities like Gujjar and Bakerwal are facing the worst conditions with this anti-encroachment drive who are being snatched the land allotted for grazing their cattle and herds.