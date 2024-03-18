2 killed in Kolkata building collapse, Mamata assures stern action against illegal construction

Kolkata, Two persons were killed and at least seven others injured after an under-construction five-storey building collapsed in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata, mayor Firhad Hakim said on Monday. HT Image

He said rescue operations are going on at the site where the building was being constructed illegally.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Till reports last received, more people were likely to have remained trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure, he said.

While Md Wasim, the promoter of the building, was arrested, the mayor said stringent action would be taken as per law.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the building collapse site at Azan Molla Lane in the city's western periphery and assured local residents of stern action against illegal construction.

"In a horrific accident, an under-construction five-storeyed building collapsed around midnight. Two persons died and at least seven people were injured," the mayor said.

At least 10 people have so far been rescued from the site, an official said.

The mayor said a few more people are suspected to have remained trapped under the debris and efforts were on to rescue them.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, he said.

"Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams have been on site throughout the night for mitigating the disaster," the chief minister wrote on X.

She said the government will provide compensation to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured persons.

"We stand by the distressed families and rescue operations shall continue," Banerjee said on the microblogging site.

Hakim, also West Bengal's urban development minister, said, "I spoke to the chief minister and we will provide ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹one lakh to each injured person."

Banerjee hoped that those trapped under the debris would be rescued soon.

"This is an illegal construction. I express my condolences to the family. I will urge the administration to take strict action against those involved in the illegal construction," she said after visiting the injured in a hospital.

This is Banerjee’s first public appearance after she fell at her home and suffered injuries on Thursday evening. She also underwent stitches.

Banerjee with her bandaged forehead visited the building collapse site this morning.

She said the authorities should have been more vigilant when the illegal construction was going on.

Admitting that illegal constructions in the area were rampant, Hakim said, "It has been a trend here and also in some other areas since the Left Front era."

He also admitted that there could have been a "lapse on the part of the officials" for failing to monitor whether constructions in the locality were being made in accordance with law.

Hakim said, "It is not the job of the local councillor but of the civic body officials to inspect whether constructions are taking place according to sanctioned plans from Kolkata Municipal Corporation or not."

The chief minister, meanwhile, expressed her distress over the incident and urged the administration to take necessary action against those involved in the illegal construction.

"The government stands by the affected families," she said.

State Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said the rescue operations are underway on a war footing and those trapped under the debris would be brought out soon.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operations.

According to locals, who were the first responders, concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed.

There was a loud sound and a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area as soon as the building collapsed. The debris fell on nearby shanties in the densely populated area, they said.

"Although no one lived in the under-construction building, it collapsed on the adjacent shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble," said a resident.

In a post on X last night, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "I urge @chief_west, Secretary @HomeBengal, @CPKolkata to immediately involve West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for immediate Rescue & Relief."

"I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team which can help in rescuing the victims, be it fire Servicemen, police or any other team," he said.

Adhikari also shared pictures from the building collapse site.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.