2 school children killed while rowing after being hit by squall in Kolkata
Kolkata: Two school children were killed when the boat in which they were practicing rowing in a lake in south Kolkata, overturned after being hit by a squall on Saturday afternoon.
Kolkata, along with several other districts in south Bengal, was hit by a storm on Saturday around 4:30 pm. Winds gusting up to 90 km per hour hit the city followed by rain.
At least three other people were killed in separate incidents during the squall in the districts. While one was killed after being hit by lightning, two others were killed when trees got uprooted and fell on them.
The two victims have been identified as Pushan Sadhukan and Souradeep Chatterjee. They were both aged 14 years and were students of reputed schools in Kolkata.
“They were practicing rowing on Saturday afternoon for the inter-school rowing championship. They had won the semi-finals earlier during the day. The final was scheduled to be held on Sunday,” said a senior police officer.
The boys were rushed to a hospital after their bodies were fished out. The doctors declared them dead on arrival.
“There were many boats in the Rabindra Sarobar Lake in which students and others were rowing. When the storm hit, they all came back. One boat overturned. There were five people in the boat. Three swam back. Two couldn’t manage and drowned,” said Chandan Roychowdhury, secretary of the Calcutta Rowing Club.
Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim and the city’s police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal rushed to the spot.
Ludhiana MC team removes encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk
The municipal corporation teams on Saturday removed encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk. The tehbazaari wing officials and encroachers had a face off as the teams confiscated their vends from the site. More news in brief Dist logs a fresh Covid case Ludhiana A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district for the second consecutive day on Saturday. There were 15 active cases in the district on Saturday.
Ludhiana | State conference held on ‘Startups: One step towards self-reliance’
A state conference on the topic 'Startups: One step towards self-reliance' organised by the Ludhiana chapter of Northern India Regional Council of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (NIRC of ICSI) was held here on Saturday. The conference was inaugurated by chief guest KAP Sinha, principal secretary, finance, Government of Punjab. CS Devendra V Deshpande, president, ICSI emphasised the partnership between the professional institutions and industries for better economic growth of the country.
Ludhiana | CII holds session on life-saving techniques for cops
Confederation of Indian Industry, in collaboration with Fortis Hospital, organised an interactive session on life-saving techniques (basic life support) for Ludhiana police at Police Lines here on May 20. A medical health check-up camp was organised for police officials. Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Soumya Mishra said the session would help police to engage not only the industry, but also the society at large and make them partners in creating a new Ludhiana.
Ludhiana | RGC students bag varsity positions
Students of Ramgarhia Girls College bagged varsity positions in MA (music vocal, first and third semester) Panjab University examination. Both Tejpreet Kaur and Chetna Rani of third semester topped the university with 93%, Ravleen Kaur Chawla secured eighth position in PU and second in college with 87%, Gurwinder Kaur stood third in college with 84%. In BSc first semester, Muskan, Rajji and Rupinder, Aditi secured top three positions with 92.6%, 91.3%, and 90.3%, respectively.
Ludhiana | 400 attend session on energy efficiency measures held by FICO
Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation organised a session on “Energy efficiency measures with focus on MSMEs in Punjab” at Radisson Blu hotel here. The session, attended by 400 members, was organised in association with EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. The European Union has announced that 2050 onwards they will not work with any carbon-emitting industry, therefore, it is high time for industrial fraternity, especially the exporters, to adopt energy efficiency measures, President Gurmeet Singh Kular, FICO said.
