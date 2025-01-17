3 Bangladeshi nationals arrested, smuggled bear cub rescued in 2 Bengal cases

KOLKATA: Three Bangladesh nationals were intercepted in Nadia district’s Hanskhali area near the international border on Friday during an ongoing drive by the West Bengal police against illegal infiltration, officials said. Border Security Force personnel patrol along the India-Bangladesh border fence (PTI FILE/Representative Image)

The arrest of the three foreigners including a woman raises the total number of Bangladeshi nationals arrested in the state since December to 30, the officials said.

In North 24 Parganas district, two Indian nationals were arrested and a bear cub smuggled from Bangladesh was rescued. The cub was allegedly smuggled from Bangladesh through the Ghojadanga border point which is also a land port. District forest officer Abhijit Kar said the two suspects planned to sell the bear in Chennai and were being questioned.

A Nadia district police officer said the three Bangladeshi nationals who entered the country illegally were identified as Tania Akhtar, Md Abhi Mian and Md Sujal Mian. “They claimed to be residents of Jhenaidah district of Bangladesh,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

“Sariful Mondal, a Hanskhali resident, was also arrested on charges of helping the three cross the border,” he added.

Friday’s incidents come less than 24 hours after the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled attempts by Indian cattle smugglers to enter Bangladesh through Itaghati in Bengal’s Malda district. Two cows were seized in the operation early on Thursday.

A female constable of the BSF fired three rounds in the air when the smugglers ignored her warning and tried to attack her with sharp weapons, a BSF official said.

On Thursday, the BSF handed over an arrested Bangladeshi infiltrator, identified as Alimur Rahaman, to the Bangladesh Border Guard (BBG) during a flag meeting at North Dinajpur district.

BSF and other agencies have intensified vigil along the border since last year in view of the political unrest in Bangladesh.

The vigil was tightened further in November last year amid reports of alleged attacks on the minority Hindu community and the arrest of Bangladesh-based Iskcon monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges.

West Bengal director general of police Rajeev Kumar travelled to Malda on Friday afternoon and held a meeting with BSF officials at Mahadipur.