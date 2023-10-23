600 drones to light up Kolkata sky with Ravan Dahan on Tuesday

KOLKATA: About 600 drones will light up the city-sky with a 15-minute light and sound show of Ravan Dahan on Tuesday when the city bids farewell to Goddess Durga, the organisers said on Monday

A Kolkata-based club in Park Circus area Uddipani, which organised their 83rd Durga Puja this year, Park Circus Sarbojonin Durgotsav, has tied up with a Delhi-based tech start-up for the show.

“This would be the first-of-its-kind aerial light and sound show showing Ravan Dahan in India. We received the permissions from the Union ministry of home affairs last week,” said Arjun Dahawan, a member of the organising committee.

The organisers hope the show will be comparable to the aerial dragon boat show held at Shenzen in China earlier this year. Technicians have bene holding rehearsals for the past few days and the final rehearsal was held on Monday.

“It would be like an aerial movie with 2-D and 3-D images. All the drones carrying powerful red, blue and green LED lights will fly in a set pattern which would be synchronised with the music. The drones would be controlled from a single computer,” said Sarita Ahlawat, managing director of BotLab Dynamics.

The drones would be flying over Park Circus Maidan at a height of 22 metres and the show is expected to be visible from as far as 6-7 km. The show will start at 7pm.

“This is a free-for-all show. Durga Puja has got the UNESCO heritage tag in 2021 and this would be our small tribute. We want to highlight the puja to the entire world,” said Dhawan.

