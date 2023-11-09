Abhishek Banerjee backs Mahua Moitra, says she’s competent to fight the battle

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday extended his support for party MP Mahua Moitra ahead of the meeting of the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha.

He was speaking to media persons after his questioning at the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Salt Lake. (PTI photo)

“The Ethics Committee chairman has written that it should be investigated. My question is, if the matter is subject to investigation, how can you recommend expulsion? I feel Mahua Moitra is competent enough to fight the battle on her own,” Banerjee said on Thursday.

The TMC MP was summoned by the federal agency in connection with the bribe-for-job case in West Bengal.

“Multiple privileges are due in the Ethics Committee. You have seen how BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made objectionable remarks during the special Parliament session around a month-and-half ago and attempted to tarnish the dignity of the Parliament. There are multiple BJP MPs against whom privileges are due. Hearings are not held,” Banerjee said.

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha is likely to meet on Thursday to adopt a draft report on the cash-for-query allegation against Moitra.

“If someone wants to fight against the government (Centre), questions the government, the person is expelled from Parliament. Even I am being summoned by them (central investigating agencies) for the past four years. They tag me in one case and when they don’t find anything against me, they tag me in another case. This is their standard practice,” he added.

The BJP, however, hit back saying that the allegations against Moitra are serious and she is answerable to the people of the country.

“Why is Banerjee coming out now in her support after remaining silent for so many days? They are not saying anything on the allegations and beating around the bush. The allegations are serious. They have to answer to the people of the country,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in West Bengal.

