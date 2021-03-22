Home / Cities / Kolkata News / After dinner with father, Kolkata woman sets him on fire
kolkata news

After dinner with father, Kolkata woman sets him on fire

The woman went out with her father for dinner to a restaurant on Sunday night and got him drunk, then they went to the Chadpal Ghat on Strand Road for a stroll, a senior police officer said.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:26 PM IST
When produced at a court, the woman was sent to police custody till March 29.(Representational image)

A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her father in Kolkata by setting him on fire after taking him out for dinner and getting him drunk, police said on Monday.

The woman went out with her father for dinner to a restaurant on Sunday night and got him drunk, then they went to the Chadpal Ghat on Strand Road for a stroll, a senior police officer said.

The father, 56, fell asleep as they were sitting on a bench on the banks of the Hooghly river and talking, the woman then poured kerosene on him and allegedly set him on fire, he said.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV and the woman confessed to the crime as well, police claimed.

The woman, a resident of Christopher Road near Park Circus, was arrested on a complaint lodged by her uncle, they said.

"During interrogation, she claimed that after her mother died when she was a child, her father started physically assaulting her and also used to torture her emotionally. However, it stopped after she got married. But, as her marriage broke off and she returned home, the torture started again," the officer said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Adhikari’s father joins BJP as Modi, Shah tour Bengal; CM call him 'traitor'

Incident leading to Bengal CM’s injury being probed by state CID

Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack on BJP, calls it 'tolabaaz's feudal landlord'

TMC raises pitch against possible EVM rigging in upcoming Bengal polls

"We are verifying her claims," he added.

When produced at a court, the woman was sent to police custody till March 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata kolkata news
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP