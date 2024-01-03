close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Kolkata News / Another accused in Bengal's Bogtui killings dies

Another accused in Bengal's Bogtui killings dies

PTI |
Jan 03, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Another accused in Bengal's Bogtui killings dies

Kamrul Sheikh, alias Choto Lalan, was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the killings.

HT Image
HT Image

He was diagnosed with cancer while in custody, and died at his home on Tuesday morning, a senior police officer said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sheikh was granted bail a couple of months ago before he was brought to a city hospital where he underwent treatment for cancer for some time, police said.

"He was recently shifted to his Rampurhat residence, where he breathed his last this morning," the officer told PTI.

The main accused in the Bogtui killings, Lalan Sheikh, had died in CBI custody in December 2022.

Lalan died allegedly by hanging himself with a ‘gamcha’ (thin cotton towel), police had said.

At least 10 people were killed in the arson and violence that followed the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21, 2022.

The central probe agency had registered a case against 22 accused and arrested over 15 people in connection with the killings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out