Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says 'we're ready' ahead of Bhabanipur bypolls
kolkata news

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says ‘we’re ready’ ahead of Bhabanipur bypolls

The contest in the Bhabanipur by-polls, Ghosh said, is between the TMC and BJP, and that the presence of CPI(M)-Congress candidates will not make any difference.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:56 PM IST
BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said people have made up their minds that the contest in Bhabanipur by-polls will be between TMC and BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that the party is ready for the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls and that their supporters are with them.

“Contest is between [the] state government and [the] BJP. We’re ready,” he told news agency ANI. 

His statement was in reference to the CPM announcing earlier in the day that Srijib Biswas will be contesting from the Bhabanipur seat in the by-elections. Congress, on the other hand, announced yesterday that it won’t be fielding any candidate for the Bhabanipur by-polls. 

“There can be any number of candidates in by-polls, our voters are with us. CPI(M)-Congress announcing or not announcing their candidates isn’t a factor in West Bengal polls. They didn’t get [an] entry into [the] Assembly in [the] last polls. Contest in between state government and [the] BJP,” Ghosh was quoted as saying. 

The Bengal’s BJP president stressed that the Congress-CPM’s presence will “make no difference.”

“They got only 10,000 to 15,000 votes in [the] last polls. It proves they’ve no existence here. No need to look at them,” he said, adding that people have “made up their minds” so the contest will be between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP.

On Tuesday, Hindustan Times reported that BJP’s Bengal unit proposed six names to the party leadership in Delhi to find a candidate against TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur bypolls.

“We have sent a list of six names to Delhi. It includes the names of Priyanka Tibrewal and Biswajit Sarkar among others,” a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Banerjee started her campaign for the Bhabanipur bypolls on Wednesday. She informed she will be filing her nomination for the constituency on Friday (September 10).

Addressing a TMC workers’ convention in Chetla under Bhabanipur constituency, Banerjee said that Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who originally won the seat, will not contest from Khardaha constituency. “He had resigned for me. He will continue as a minister,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Mamata Banerjee has to win the Bhabanipur bypolls in order to have the chance to become a member of the state assembly, and as per the Indian constitution, this needs to be done by November 5 – for her to remain in the chief minister’s chair.

The TMC chief had lost the Nandigram seat this year to her former protégé Suvendu Adhikari by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes. Adhikari, who is now the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, left TMC after serving the party for two decades and joined BJP, a few months before the assembly elections.

