Bengal BJP seeks disqualification of 2 turncoat MLAs, moves assembly Speaker

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appealed to West Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee to disqualify two of its legislators, Tanmoy Ghosh and Biswajit Das, under anti-defection law as they returned to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on August 30 and 31 respectively.

While Ghosh is the legislator from Bishnupur in Bankura district, Das represents the Bagdah seat in North 24 Parganas. Both of them left TMC before the March-April polls.

Leader of the opposition in the Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who left Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet in December last year, filed the petitions for disqualification on Monday afternoon.

“I request you to dispose of the same as fast as possible,” said both the petitions that HT has seen.

In the March-April polls, the BJP bagged 77 seats while the TMC won 213. The polls were held in 292 of the state’s 294 seats as the two TMC candidates died in Murshidabad.

Two TMC candidates from North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas died of Covid-19 after the polls and it was found that they had won. These seats are lying vacant.

Though the BJP wrested 77 seats, its score came down to 75 immediately after the polls as two legislators resigned from the assembly to retain their Lok Sabha seats. One of them is Nisith Pramanik who took oath as the Union minister of state for home affairs in July.

Four BJP legislators have returned to the TMC although none have officially resigned from the party or the assembly. They are Tanmoy Ghosh, Biswajit Das, Kaliagunj MLA Soumen Roy and Krishnanagar North MLA Mukul Roy, a founder-member of the TMC who switched sides in 2017 and was made a BJP national vice-president last year.

The BJP has already appealed for Mukul Roy’s disqualification and sought an explanation from Soumen Roy who returned to the TMC on September 4.

No TMC leader commented on the BJP’s appeal for disqualification of the MLAs.