Bengal by-polls: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to challenge Mamata from Bhabanipur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday fielded advocate Priyanka Tibrewal as its candidate against Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee for the by-polls to the Bhabanipur seat on September 30. The BJP has also nominated Milan Ghosh and Sujit Das from the Samerganj and Jangipur constituencies in the state respectively.

Tibrewal was earlier part of a shortlist that the West Bengal BJP leadership had sent in Delhi, proposing names for potential candidates to take TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur. An advocate, Tibrewal is the vice-president of the BJP’s state youth wing. She was also a petitioner in the post-poll violence cases in the Calcutta high court, which ultimately resulted in the court ordering a CBI probe.

Mamata, the chief minister of West Bengal, has to win the by-poll from Bhabanipur – a reason why she is contesting it from a familiar constituency – if she is to hold on to her office. In the state assembly elections held earlier this year, Mamata was routed by turncoat leader Suvendu Adhikari, even though her party dominated the opposing the BJP with an overwhelming victory.

Trinamool MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who won the elections from the Bhabanipur constituency, later vacated the seat to allow Banerjee, the party supremo, to contest from there in the by-polls that were necessitated due to his resignation.

Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the TMC workers' convention in Chetla on Wednesday, had confirmed that she would file her nomination for the Bhabanipur assembly by-election on September 10.

The Election Commission earlier this month announced dates for the upcoming by-polls on three seats in West Bengal and one in Odisha. The by-poll for the Bhabanipur seat will be held on September 30 (Thursday), according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission. On the same date, by-elections would also be held in the Samserganj and Jangipur seats of West Bengal, as well as in the Pipli constituency of Odisha. The counting votes will take place on October 3.