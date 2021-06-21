Bengal governor shown black flags by TMC, Gorkha group in Darjeeling

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who arrived at Darjeeling on Monday on a week-long visit, was shown black flags by supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its ally, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Bimal Gurung faction). The demonstrators also shouted ‘go back’ slogans at several locations.

Raju Bista, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Darjeeling, said, “It is a black day for people of West Bengal. Those who are into politics for money showed black flags to the Governor at the behest of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders.”

“The black flags were actually shown to the nation’s law and the Constitution,” Bista said.

At loggerheads with the state administration over a host of issues, including alleged post-poll violence, Dhankhar broke his silence on Monday night and said in a tweet that the district magistrate and the superintendent of police (SP) of Darjeeling breached protocol during his visit.

Without spilling any details, Dhankhar tweeted, “DMs & SPs-members @IASassociation @IPS_Association have consistently breached protocol on my visits in State. Called upon CS @MamataOfficial to direct Darjeeling DM and SP, who faulted, to see me today, which they did. Sought their response by tomorrow on protocol violation.”

Dhankar was shown black flags while he was on his way to Darjeeling. The demonstrators gathered at Rohini Gate and Kurseong but did not attempt to stop the convoy.

In Darjeeling, a group of GJM supporters led by Binita Roka shouted slogans.

Shanta Chhetri, TMC Rajya Sabha member and a local leader, said, “The governor has come to Darjeeling only to do politics.”

Referring to the decade-old demand for a separate of Gorkhaland, Roka said, “The governor should not visit Darjeeling as a tourist. He should find a permanent political solution to the problem.”

Addressing the media at Bagdogra airport, Dhankhar said, “The magnitude of post-poll violence is the highest since Independence. This has created a serious situation and people are in trauma. It is unfortunate that even seven weeks after the polls ended the state government has not admitted that it is a big problem.”

“There has been no rehabilitation and no confidence-building exercise. This is not democratic governance. I appeal to the government to see the writing on the wall. Confrontation with every constitutional body is most unfortunate,” the Governor said.

In Kolkata, TMC Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, “Publicity and television coverage is all the Governor is after. Having met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, he has to do something to remain in news. So, he decided to spend a week in north Bengal.”