Bengal govt may table resolution against BSF jurisdiction’s extension today

The West Bengal government is expected to table a resolution in the assembly on Tuesday against the Centre’s decision to expand the Border Security Force’s (BSF) jurisdiction in the state as well as in Punjab and Assam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In October, the union government amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to carry out search operations, seizures and arrests within 50km from the international borders of the three states - up from the previous 15km jurisdiction.

“The discussions [in the West Bengal assembly] would be held on November 16 (Tuesday). The BSF Act had no provision for such extension of jurisdiction. The amendment is illegal,” said state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee.

Also Read: Only extent of jurisdiction has changed, not laws: BSF Punjab frontier IG

The Punjab assembly has already passed a resolution against the Centre’s move.

West Bengal shares a 2,216km border with Bangladesh. In southern Bengal, the border is more than 900km long of which nearly 60% is riverine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 26, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she won’t accept the expansion of the BSF’s jurisdiction.

“This is direct interference with our state’s sovereignty and India’s federal structure. Law and order is a state subject. We have high respect for the BSF, but they cannot operate inside our districts. We will oppose this,” the CM said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the Centre’s move, alleging that Banerjee is opposed to it since suspected infiltrators from Bangladesh are a part of her vote bank.

“The move is a positive step by the Centre to control smuggling, infiltration and trans-border terrorism. It is not surprising that Mamata Banerjee will oppose it because cow smugglers and Rohingyas vote for her,” claimed state BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The union home ministry told parliament in March that in 2017, 2018 and 2019, security agencies arrested 1,175, 1,118 and 1,351 people, respectively, along the India-Bangladesh border.