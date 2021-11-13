Only extent of jurisdiction has changed, not laws: BSF Punjab frontier IG

Two days after the Punjab Vidhan Sabha passed a resolution against the Centre’s move to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15km to 50km inside the border, BSF Punjab frontier inspector general of police Sonali Mishra said that the paramilitary force is only to complement, assist and strengthen the police and other law-enforcement agencies.

In her first press conference since joining as the Punjab frontier IG in July, Mishra said that the BSF’s jurisdiction was mandated after its formation in 1966 and under certain Acts, including passport, NDPS, customs, arms and provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

BSF not a policing organisation

“There is only change in the schedule, not in the laws over the jurisdiction, which has been extended. We always coordinate with police and other agencies for national security and in the interest of the country. The BSF is not a policing organisation. As a result, the BSF does not have the mandate to register first information reports (FIRs). After the search or seizure, we hand over the accused to the police or other law-enforcement agencies to take the investigation to its logical conclusion,” Mishra said.

So the power of the police remains the same. The BSF is only to complement, assist and strengthen the police and other agencies by working with them jointly,” she said.

Drone intrusions biggest challenge

The IG termed the drone intrusions the biggest challenge on the border and said that the BSF has developed new technologies to overcome the challenge. “We have been encountering drones since 2017. Earlier, the drones entered up to 1.5km at a low height but now drones intrude deeper due to better technology.

370-kg drugs, 55 weapons seized this year

Mishra said that the BSF has seized about 370kg of drugs, mainly heroin, 55 weapons and killed six Pakistani infiltrators so far this year. She said the Union government has given ₹35 crore as compensation to farmers of the border belt for 2015-17 and sanctioned ₹35 crore as relief from 2018-21 that will be distributed soon.