Bengal man dies after crude bomb he was making explodes, 3 accomplices hurt: Cop

BERHAMPORE: One man died and three others were injured when a crude bomb they were allegedly making went off at Madhupur village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday night, police said.

Injured Kabijul Sheikh at a Murshidabad hospital before he was referred to a hospital in Kolkata. The other two men who were injured in the explosion fled the scene. (HT Photo/Sreyasi Pal)

The deceased was identified as Mirjul Sheikh, 50, a resident of Dangapara village in Nowda.

Additional superintendent of police Subimal Pal said: “We are probing the incident. Sheikh’s body has been sent for a post-mortem.”

Police found one of the injured men, identified as Kabijul Sheikh, was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata in critical condition. Police said he lost an arm in the blast.

Residents of Madhpur village told investigators from the Nowda police station that Mirjul and the others were making the bombs in an open field when the explosion took place.

The villagers claimed that two injured men managed to flee. Police could not find them till Friday afternoon.

Mirjul Sheikh’s son, Bakul denied that his father was making bombs. “My father received a phone call on Thursday night. The caller asked my father to meet him at Madhupur. We later heard that he was killed,” he said.

Chairman of the Berhampore-Murshidabad organizational district unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Abu Taher Khan, said: “I have heard about the incident. Police are conducting a probe.”