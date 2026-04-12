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Bengal mining belt records sharp voter decline after SIR; Paschim Bardhaman at 15.55%

EC data shows sharp voter decline in West Bengal’s mining belt after SIR; Paschim Bardhaman recording the highest drop at 15.55%.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 02:32 pm IST
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
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Election Commission data shows a sharp voter decline in West Bengal’s mining and industrial belt after the draft roll, final roll and adjudication process of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with Paschim Bardhaman district recording a 15.55% decline, the steepest drop in voter rolls among the 16 districts going to polls in the first phase.

West Bengal voter rolls shrink after Special Intensive Revision, with mining and industrial districts showing the steepest decline in EC data.

Bengal saw a net deletion of 6.2 million voters between the pre-SIR and pre-adjudication exercise, while another 2.7 million were deleted in the adjudication exercise.

Also Read: Around 95% of voters removed after Bengal SIR in Nandigram are Muslims, shows data

Elections for the 294-member Assembly in the state are scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, 152 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts will go to the polls.

Among these 16 districts, Paschim Bardhaman registered a 15.55% decline in its voters. Before the SIR was rolled out, Paschim Bardhaman had 2.32 million voters; after the draft roll, final roll and adjudication, the number has come down to 1.96 million, according to EC data.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal mining belt records sharp voter decline after SIR; Paschim Bardhaman at 15.55%
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal mining belt records sharp voter decline after SIR; Paschim Bardhaman at 15.55%
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