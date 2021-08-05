Bengal MLA seeks police probe into unauthorised vaccination camp at TMC office

Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA, Nawsad Siddique, has written a letter to the inspector-in-charge of Bhangar police station in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, alleging that an unauthorised vaccination camp is operational at the local Trinamool Congress (TMC) office.

He has called for an immediate inquiry into the matter, which as per his letter, unfolded at TMC’s office in Kharamba in Narayanour Anchal under Bhangar Block I.

“This is completely out of the regulation of the Health Department and is unauthorised,” Siddique wrote in the letter.

Siddique, who is the sole ISF and non-BJP or TMC MLA in the state assembly, has also sought “higher investigation” against all persons involved in the alleged unauthorised vaccination camp that he said was conducted by a local TMC leader.

“Covid vaccination programme is not a concern to any party or a person for that matter,” the ISF MLA further wrote in the letter.

News of fake vaccination camps in the state first emerged in June after Bengali actress and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty along with others were administered, in what later turned out to be fake Covid-19 vaccines, in north and south Kolkata.

Debanjan Deb, the primary accused in the case, who impersonated himself as the joint commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), was arrested. He later confessed to organising fake vaccination camps – one at north Kolkata’s City College and another in south Kolkata’s Kasba, news agency ANI reported.

Police said that Deb would put receipt stamps on letters he wrote to government agencies, and later penned down responses himself in order to convince the victims. More than 800 people are suspected of being inoculated with these fake jabs, police added.

Last month, the West Bengal CID had conducted a search at the office of Deb, and said that several documents and materials have been recovered that could be key to their investigation.

As many as eight of Deb’s associates have been apprehended so far in cases ranging from cheating to an attempt to murder, news agency PTI reported.