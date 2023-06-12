Bengal panchayat election: Mamata's MLAs not letting our candidates file nominations: BJP leader Amit Malviya

Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya on Monday hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress over the upcoming panchayat elections. The BJP leader alleged that TMC MLAs are stopping BJP candidates from filing nomination for the election.

BJP's West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya hit out at state election commissioner Rajiva Sinha, calling him an 'acolyte' of Mamata Banerjee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malviya alleged that instance of violence are on the rise due to connivance of the West Bengal police. He also claimed that the movement of BJP MPs and MLAs are being restricted.

“What is Mamata Banerjee so scared of?” he tweeted. The BJP leader hit out at the newly-appointed Bengal poll panel chief Rajiva Sinha, calling him a known ‘acolyte’ of chief minister Mamata Banerjee who ‘wines and dines’ with her family. "Despite claims of being prepared to conduct Panchayat polls, the WB EC has fallen woefully short of expectation. Did Sinha make those assurances as a spokesperson of TMC?” he added. Malviya alleged the Bengal Police is behaving like a TMC cadre, adding that the ruling party is paranoid because the BJP is leading the nomination process despite violence and intimidation. Bengal panchayat polls

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The panchayat polls will be held in a single phase on July 8 and the results will be tentatively announced on July 11. According to state election commissioner Rajive Sinha, 20 districts in Bengal have three-tier panchayats and the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong have two-tier bodies.

The filing of nomination has already commenced and will end on June 15. It has to be done between 11 am and 3 pm except on Sundays and holidays. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 17 and last day for withdrawal is June 20. No campaigning will be allowed between 10 pm and 8 am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON