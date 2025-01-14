Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengal police sub-inspector arrested on charges of rape in Jalpaiguri

ByPramod Giri
Jan 14, 2025 09:26 PM IST

Police officer Subrata Goon, was produced before Jalpaiguri chief judicial magistrate’s court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

SILIGURI: A police sub-inspector from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district was arrested on Tuesday on charges of raping a woman, officials said.

Police said sub-inspector Subrata Goon was removed from duty on Saturday following the allegations levelled by the woman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said sub-inspector Subrata Goon was removed from duty on Saturday following the allegations levelled by the woman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Subrata Goon, was produced before a district court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by the judge.

The woman alleged that Goon summoned her to Rajganj police station in connection with a case on Friday and then took her to his rented house which is located close to the police station.

The complaint was registered at the Siliguri women’s police station in the adjacent Darjeeling district and forwarded to the Jalpaiguri police.

Goon was removed from duty on Saturday, officials said.

The accused was produced before the Jalpaiguri chief judicial magistrate’s court and sought bail, a request that was denied.

Soumya Chakraborty, the public prosecutor, said: “The court wants to see case diary on Friday.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On