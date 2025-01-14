Bengal police sub-inspector arrested on charges of rape in Jalpaiguri

SILIGURI: A police sub-inspector from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district was arrested on Tuesday on charges of raping a woman, officials said. Police said sub-inspector Subrata Goon was removed from duty on Saturday following the allegations levelled by the woman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Subrata Goon, was produced before a district court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by the judge.

The woman alleged that Goon summoned her to Rajganj police station in connection with a case on Friday and then took her to his rented house which is located close to the police station.

The complaint was registered at the Siliguri women’s police station in the adjacent Darjeeling district and forwarded to the Jalpaiguri police.

Goon was removed from duty on Saturday, officials said.

The accused was produced before the Jalpaiguri chief judicial magistrate’s court and sought bail, a request that was denied.

Soumya Chakraborty, the public prosecutor, said: “The court wants to see case diary on Friday.”