Bengal records highest 1-day spike of 2021, logs 1,274 new Covid-19 cases to tally

The Covid-19 caseload continued to rise in West Bengal, with this year's highest one-day spike of 1,274 fresh cases recorded on Thursday, which further pushed the tally to 5,88,189, the health department said.

Two more fatalities - one in Kolkata and other in neighbouring North 24 Parganas -- raised the toll in the state to 10,331, the department said in its bulletin.

Both the deaths occurred due to comorbidities, and Covid-19 was just incidental, it said.

The city accounted for 399 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas at 344.

At least 534 recoveries were reported in the state over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 5,71,345.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 6,513.

The discharge rate stood at 97.14 per cent, the department said.

As many as 91,98,365 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, including 25,766 since Wednesday, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, 1,16,289 people were administered Covid-19 vaccine in Bengal on Thursday, a senior official of the department said.

No case of 'adverse event following immunization' (AEFI) was reported from anywhere in the state, he said.

The inoculation process will be underway all 30 days in April, including gazetted holidays, at the designated Covid vaccination centres, the official added.

