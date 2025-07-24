Kolkata: A 55-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker and the 26-year-old nephew of a local TMC leader were killed in separate incidents in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas districts, police said on Thursday. TMC legislator Humayun Kabir from Bharatpur said, “It has nothing to do with politics. He was murdered due to some personal rivalry.” (Representative photo)

Rakib Sheikh, nephew of TMC member Salauddin Sheikh, was found murdered at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas early Thursday morning. “My house was attacked at least two to three times earlier. Crude bombs were hurled. Clashes broke out between two groups earlier too,” Salauddin, a member of the TMC-led Madhusudanpur panchayat, said.

Meanwhile, TMC worker Shashti Ghosh was hacked to death in Murshidabad’s Bharatpur while returning home late on Wednesday night.

Also Read: West Bengal: Unidentified assailants murder local TMC leader near Kolkata

Ghosh, who was arrested in connection with dacoity and murder cases, was recently out on bail. “Ghosh was murdered on Wednesday night. Two persons have been detained for questioning,” additional superintendent of police of Murshidabad Raspreet Singh said.

“Ghosh was a TMC worker. He was attacked earlier too. On Wednesday night he was hacked to death around 300 metres from his residence,” Bhimdeb, the victim’s son-in-law, said.

Also Read: Bengal: TMC worker, local Leader’s nephew killed in Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas

TMC legislator Humayun Kabir from Bharatpur said, “It has nothing to do with politics. He was murdered due to some personal rivalry.”

“Investigation is going on. A few people have been questioned,” a senior police officer said.