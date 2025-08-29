Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Bengal worker arrested from Ambala for post threatening Abhishek Banerjee

BySreyasi Pal
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 05:17 pm IST

BERHAMPORE: The Murshidabad district police have arrested a migrant worker from his work place in Haryana for a social media post in which he allegedly threatened to attack Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, police said on Friday.

A court has remanded the suspect in police custody for seven days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
“The accused, Sarijul Sheikh, was arrested from Ambala and brought to Murshidabad,” Raspreet Singh, additional superintendent of police, said.

On Thursday, a Berhampore court remanded Sheikh in police custody for seven days.

Sheikh’s parents, who live in the district’s Domkal area, told the police that he found some work in Haryana two years ago.

The probe started after Mamtazul Haque, a TMC worker from Berhampore town, lodged a complaint at the cybercrime police station on August 24.

“The complainant said he came across a Facebook post threatening to attack Abhishek Banerjee within 10 days. The complainant alleged that the person who posted it was engaged in illegal arms trade, and used social media platforms to connect with potential buyers,” Singh said.

“During interrogation, the accused admitted his guilt. Many incrimination posts and videos of firearms bombs etc. have been recovered from Sheikh’s Facebook messenger chats and profile,” he added.

The accused has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Arms Act.

