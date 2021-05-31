Bengal's Covid-19 toll crosses 15,000-mark; 131 new deaths reported

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Since Sunday, 58,843 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state taking the total number of such examinations to 1,24,30,977.(Ht file photo)

West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll on Monday crossed the 15,500 mark after 131 more people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

Daily coronavirus cases rose by 10,137 mounting the states overall caseload to 13,76,377.

The overall number of Covid-19 fatalities is 15,541 now, the department said in a bulletin.

As many as 17,856 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours improving the discharge rate to 92.55 per cent.

The overall number of people, who have recuperated from the infection, has gone up to 12,73,788.

Currently, the number of active cases stands at 87,048.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 33 deaths while Kolkata registered 28 coronavirus fatalities. The rest of the deaths were reported from several other districts, including 10 from South 24 Parganas.

The new positive cases included 2,376 from North 24 Parganas district and 1,324 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Since Sunday, 58,843 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state taking the total number of such examinations to 1,24,30,977.

