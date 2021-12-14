Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Big farmers' protest to take place in West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal BJP launched a three-day sit-in at Singur on Tuesday to corner the TMC-led Mamata Banerjee government over the farmers' issue in West Bengal.
BJP leader and West Bengal leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.(ANI)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 09:57 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said a big farmers' movement will take place in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "West Bengal's condition is bad. There is black marketing of fertilizers and no subsidy on electricity. Three farmers have died by suicide within two months. Mamata Banerjee removed the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and implemented a third-party scheme. This impacted the farmers badly. A big farmers' movement will take place in Bengal. There will be a central rally."

West Bengal BJP launched a three-day sit-in at Singur on Tuesday to corner the TMC-led Mamata Banerjee government over the farmers' issue in West Bengal.

