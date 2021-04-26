BJP Bengal candidate Parno Mittra tests positive for Covid-19

BJP candidate Parno Mittra on Monday said she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mittra, an actor by profession, is the BJP candidate from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas where the election was held on April 17.

"I wish to share an important update with everyone. I have tested Covid positive. I request whoever has been in, or come into, contact with me in the last 7 days, please do quarantine yourselves, get tested and take care. Lastly, please continue to be safe and wear a mask," she said.

Mittra is among the slew of candidates, cutting across party lines, to be diagnosed with Covid-19 amid the elections.

BJP's Tollygunge candidate Babul Supriyo, CPI(M)'s Jadavpur nominee Sujan Chakraborty and TMC's Kamarhati candidate Madan Mitra are among the several leaders who were diagnosed with Covid-19, following hectic campaigning.

Three candidates have also died of Covid-19 in the state in the mid of the elections.