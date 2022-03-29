‘BJP is trying to influence judiciary’: Mamata Banerjee in letter to non-BJP CMs

KOLKATA: In a letter to chief ministers and heads of non-Bharatiya Janata Party states/Union Territories and political organisations, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has for the first time accused the BJP of trying to influence the judiciary.

Banerjee called for a chief ministerial meeting of all non-BJP states and parties, alleging that the ruling party at the Centre was using central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate, to “target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for vendetta”.

“Time and again, the BJP tries attack the federal structure of this country by attempting to influence a certain section of the judiciary... I have the highest regards for the judiciary. But at present, due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice, which is a dangerous trend in our democracy,” she wrote in her letter.

The development comes just four days after the Calcutta high court ordered a CBI probe into the horrifying Birbhum violence in which eight people were burnt alive following the killing of a TMC panchayat leader on March 21.

After the high court ordered a federal probe into the Birbhum incident on Friday, even though TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party would cooperate with the central probe agency, he alleged that the party believes ‘A-Z has been purchased’.

“TMC believes A-Z everyone has been purchased by the BJP. The BJP is using various sections for their political purpose. Why was no CBI probe been ordered in other cases, including Delhi riots, Hathras, Unnao and Lakhimpur Kheri?” Ghosh questioned.

Banerjee has for a long time advocated for a third front led by regional satraps to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections. The TMC, which is on a mission to expand its footprint beyond West Bengal, has already made its intentions clear that it would take on the BJP at the national stage in 2024.

“I urge that every one of us [should] come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone’s convenience and suitability. The need of the hour is for all progressive forces in this country to come together and fight this oppressive force,” she wrote.

Banerjee has shot similar letters in the past as well. In April 2021, she urged opposition parties to unite against the BJP, writing letters to top leaders of non-BJP parties in the midst of the West Bengal assembly polls.

Earlier this month, a day after the BJP registered a phenomenal performance in four assembly elections, Banerjee renewed her call for a united opposition of regional political parties, without depending much on the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

