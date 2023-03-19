BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari remanded to eight days' police custody in stampede death case

BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari was on Sunday remanded to eight days' police custody in connection with the death of three persons in a stampede during a blanket distribution programme at Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district in December.

BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari at a court to appear in the Asansol stampede case, in Asansol on Sunday(PTI)

Tiwari was arrested from Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday by a team of the West Bengal police.

After being brought to Asansol city on Sunday, Tiwari was produced before the Asansol court by the police, which prayed for his custody to question him in connection with the case.

The Asansol court judge granted eight days' police custody of Tiwari.

A former Trinamool Congress MLA, Tiwari joined the BJP before the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

His wife Chaitali, who is at present a BJP councillor of Asansol municipality, also joined the BJP along with her husband.

Members of families of those who died in the stampede, which occurred on December 14, had lodged complaints against Tiwari, a former mayor of Asansol, and his wife.

